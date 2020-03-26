With his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order now in full effect, Governor Jay Inslee reminded people that an extention of the proclamation could still happen.
On Thursday, March 26, Inslee praised the overwhelming desire of businesses to be in compliance with the requirements. In that regard, Inslee noted that there has been a lot of questions regarding the criteria for essential businesses in the state.
For questions regarding essential businesses and other general questions regarding the coronavirus response, Inslee advised people to go to coronavirus.wa.gov.
Inslee also continued to reiterate the importance of practicing social distancing and staying home unless performing essential tasks. He added that the possibility remains that the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order may be extended beyond the initial two weeks if need be.
Inslee has also been in communication with the federal government to coordinate essential relief supplies and funding.
