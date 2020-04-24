OLYMPIA - After weeks of talks, Governor Jay Inslee's office has released a 30-point plan to allow existing construction projects to resume in Washington if they can meet social distancing requirements.
According to the plan, all contractors will be required to develop and post a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation and recovery plan at each job site. The plan must include policies regarding PPE utilization, on-site social distancing, hygiene, sanitation, symptom monitoring, incident reporting, site decontamination procedures, COVID-19 safety training, exposure response procedures and a post-exposure incident project-wide recovery plan.
During his press conference on Friday, April 24, Inslee's office didn't lay out a specific date for when construction projects will resume, just that they must be able to meet the laid out requirements.
Under the plan, construction sites must have the following:
COVID-19 Site Supervisor
1. A site-specific COVID-19 Supervisor shall be designated by the contractor at every job site to monitor the health of employees and enforce the COVID-19 job site safety plan. A designated COVID-19 Supervisor must be present at all times during construction activities, except this requirement only applies on single-family residential job sites whenever there are 7 or more people on the site.
COVID-19 Safety Training
2. A Safety Stand-Down/toolbox talk/tailgate training must be conducted on all job sites on the first day of returning to work, and weekly thereafter, to explain the protective measures in place for all workers. Social distancing must be maintained at all gatherings.
3. Attendance will be communicated verbally and the trainer will sign in each attendee.
4. COVID-19 safety requirements shall be visibly posted on each job site.
Social Distancing
5. Social distancing of at least 6 feet of separation must be maintained by every person on the worksite at all times.
6. Gatherings of any size must be precluded by taking breaks and lunch in shifts. Any time two or more persons must meet, ensure minimum 6 feet of separation.
7. Identify “choke points” and “high-risk areas” on job sites where workers typically congregate and control them so social distancing is always maintained.
8. Minimize interactions when picking up or delivering equipment or materials, ensure minimum 6-foot separation.
9. To the extent practical allow only one trade/subcontractor at a time on a job site and maintain 6-foot separation social distancing for each member of that trade. If more than one trade/subcontractor must be on the job to complete the job then at a minimum all trades and subcontractors must maintain social distancing policies in accordance with this guidance.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Employer Provided
10. Provide personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks as appropriate, or required, for the activity being performed.
11. Masks, in accordance with Washington Department of Health guidelines (https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/ClothFacemasks.pdf), or as required by Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) safety rules, must be worn at all times by every employee on the worksite.
12. Eye protection must be worn at all times by every employee while on worksite.
13. Gloves must be worn at all times by every employee while on worksite. The type of glove worn should be appropriate to the task. If gloves are not typically required for the task, then any type of glove is acceptable, including latex gloves.
14. If appropriate PPE cannot be provided, the worksite must be shut down.
Sanitation and Cleanliness
15. Soap and running water shall be abundantly provided on all job sites for frequent handwashing. Workers should be encouraged to leave their workstations to wash their hands regularly, before and after going to the bathroom, before and after eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.
16. When running water is not available, portable washing stations, with soap, are required, per WAC 296-155-140 2(a) – (f). Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with greater than 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol can also be used, but are not a replacement for the water requirement.
17. Post, in areas visible to all workers, required hygienic practices, including not to touch face with unwashed hands or with gloves; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, machines, shared tools, elevator control buttons, and doorknobs; covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing as well as other hygienic recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
18. Make disinfectants available to workers throughout the worksite and ensure cleaning supplies are frequently replenished.
19. Frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces on job sites and in offices, such as shared tools, machines, vehicles and other equipment, handrails, doorknobs, and portable toilets. If these areas cannot be cleaned and disinfected frequently, the jobsite shall be shut down until such measures can be achieved and maintained.
20. When the worksite is an occupied home, workers should sanitize work areas upon arrival, throughout the workday and immediately before they leave, and occupants should keep a personal distance of at least 10 feet.
21. If an employee reports feeling sick and goes home, the area where that person worked should be immediately disinfected.
Employee Health/Symptoms
22. Create policies which encourage workers to stay home or leave the worksite when feeling sick or when they have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case. If they develop symptoms of acute respiratory illness, they must seek medical attention and inform their employer.
23. Have employees inform their supervisors if they have sick family member at home with COVID-19.
24. Ask workers to self-identify symptoms of fever, coughing, or shortness of breath each day, before the shift, mid-shift, and at home. If thermometers are used on the job, they shall be ‘no touch’ or ‘no contact.’ Gov. Jay Inslee’s Construction Working Group Recommendations.
25. If employees have symptoms of acute respiratory illness (i.e. fever, cough, shortness of breath), they must stay home and not come to work until free of symptoms for at least 72 hours, without the use of medicine, as recommended by the CDC.
26. Failure of employees to comply will result in employees being sent home during the emergency actions.
27. Employees who do not believe it is safe to work shall be allowed to remove themselves from the worksite and employers must follow the expanded family and medical leave requirements included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
28. Any worker coming to work on a construction site in Washington from any state that is not contiguous to Washington must self-quarantine for 14 days to become eligible to work on a job site in Washington.
29. If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19 infection, employers should inform fellow employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace but maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The employer should instruct fellow employees about how to proceed based on the CDC Public Health Recommendations for Community-Related Exposure.
Job Site Visitors
30. A daily attendance log of all workers and visitors must be kept and retained for at least four weeks
The plan can be viewed in its entirety here:
