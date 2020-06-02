OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has extended protections for renters as COVID-19 continues to impact Washington's finances.
Inslee first proclaimed a moratorium on evictions in mid-March, then extended and expanded the moratorium in mid-April.
His new proclamation on Tuesday, June 2, extends the prior moratorium for an additional 60 days, through August 1. it also makes modifications to the prior moratorium. Those modifications include, but are not limited to:
- Prohibiting retaliation against any tenant who invokes rights or protections under the proclamation
- Permitting eviction based on property damage, except for damage that is not urgent in nature, including conditions that were known or knowable to the landlord prior to the COVID-19 crisis
- Establishing a minimum of a 14-day length of stay at a hotel, motel or at other non-traditional dwelling situations in order to trigger the application of the proclamation to those dwelling situations
- Allowing owners to evict tenants if the owner plans to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days' notice
- Exempting commercial property rent increases that were executed in a rental agreement prior to the date the state of emergency was declared on February 29.
Other restrictions, including the prohibition on assessing late fees or other charges, are also continued in the order.
The proclamation also encourages landlords and tenants to communicate in good faith with one another and to work together on the timing and terms of payment and repayment solutions.
The full proclamation can be read HERE.
