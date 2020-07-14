This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has announced that the statewide pause on counties reopening will continue at least until July 28.
The news comes as case count for COVID-19 continues to grow across the state of Washington.
Inslee noted in his Tuesday, July 14 press conference, that this time is a pivotal in determining what conditions will look like in the fall when students are expected to return to school.
Inslee stressed the importance of the next several weeks in shaping the status of the coronavirus pandemic this fall.
"We have to find somewhere to break that chain of looming disaster," Inslee said.
Inslee also cautioned that people shouldn't be surprised if more gets rolled back over the course of the pandemic. He said this could include things like indoor seating in businesses, but that will be determined in the upcoming days and weeks. The need will also be determined by how many people wear masks and socially distance.
