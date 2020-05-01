OLYMPIA - After announcing earlier this week that Washington's stay-home order would be extended beyond May 4, Governor Jay Inslee will be going into more detail of what that means.
Inslee is scheduled to hold another press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1. He is expected to announce a new end date for the order as well as additional phases that will be necessary to reopening Washington's economy.
Joining Inslee on Friday will be Washington State Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono.
You can watch the press conference live on KHQ, KHQ.com and our Facebook page.
