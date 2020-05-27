BOISE - Governor Brad Little's office has released new guidance for safe gatherings in Idaho.
According to a release, the Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho document was created by state and local public health experts.
The document addresses how to plan for safe gatherings during the various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan and beyond.
The guidance recommends that during all stages, people should:
- Engage in physical distancing of at least six feet
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places
- Stay home if sick
- Practice good hand hygiene
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Disinfect commonly-touched surfaces and objects regularly
During Stage 2, which is the first stage to allow gatherings, people are recommended to:
- Use technology as a way to gather people or a way to augment a gathering to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure when possible.
- Allow for groups of 10 people or less where physical distancing of six feet can be maintained.
- Consider directing attendees to seating or standing areas that are already properly distanced.
- Limit entrances and exits to the event to control the flow of attendees.
- Post signs stating that if attendees have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, they are prohibited from entering.
- Utilize online ticket sales, required sign ups and/or RSVPs for crowd management.
- Provide COVID-19 prevention supplies to event and staff participants.
- Dedicate staff members to disinfect high-contact surfaces throughout the establishment and disinfect tables between parties.
During Stage 3, people are recommended to:
- Allow for groups between 10-50 people where physical distancing of six feet can be maintained.
During Stage 4, it is recommended that people:
- Allow for groups larger than 50 where physical distancing of six feet can be maintained.
- If concession services are provided, prohibit in-stand concession sales and buffet-style serving areas.
As for beyond Stage 4, the document notes that Idaho's public health officials can't predict what the coronavirus threat will be like across the state during and after the summer. Event planners looking to move forward with events during the fall and summer are advised to implement the guidance.
"We're dealing with an unexpected disease that can show very mild or nonexistent symptoms in some people and have devastating effects on others, and we must do our part to protect others by following these measures," Governor Little said. "In the coming months, our personal actions in following the recommended guidance and protocols will help us protect lives, preserve healthcare capacity and rebound our economy more quickly"
You can read the full Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events document here:
