California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
NBC News reports the order goes into effect Thursday night and asks residents to only leave their homes when necessary.
Newsom's announcement came less than an hour after Los Angeles County officials asked people to stay home except for essential needs or jobs.
Newsom said he hopes people will voluntarily obey the order to stay at home if possible.
