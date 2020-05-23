CAMP MURRAY, Wash. - Grant County is among seven more Washington counties that have been given the go-ahead to move into the next phase of reopening.
on Saturday, May 23, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved variance applications for Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties to move into Phase 2.
A total of 21 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan:
- Adams
- Asotin
- Columbia
- Cowlitz
- Ferry
- Garfield
- Grant
- Grays Harbor
- Island
- Jefferson
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Mason
- Pacific
- Pend Orielle
- San Juan
- Skamania
- Spokane
- Stevens
- Wahkiakum
- Whitman
Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston counties are also eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2. Applications from Kittitas and Clark counties are on hold until further discussion about outbreak investigations.
