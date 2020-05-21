Washington Reopening County Status 5/21/2020

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. - Grant County is among three additional Washington counties that are now eligible to submit a variance application to move to Phase 2 or reopening. 

Governor Jay Inslee's office announced the news in a press release Thursday, May 21. Cowlitz and Pacific counties were also announced to be newly eligible to apply.

They join a growing list of counties that have become eligible to apply to move into the next phase of Inslee's Safe Start plan, which includes:

  • Spokane
  • Adams
  • Clallam
  • Clark
  • Grays Harbor
  • Island
  • Jefferson
  • Kitsap
  • Lewis
  • Mason
  • San Juan
  • Thurston

The following counties were also previously approved to move into Phase 2:

  • Asotin
  • Columbia
  • Garfield
  • Lincoln
  • Ferry
  • Pend Orielle
  • Skamania
  • Stevens
  • Wahkiakum
  • Whitman

To apply for a variance, these new counties must have an average of less than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Each county must also demonstrate they have adequate hospital capacity and adequate PPE supplies. 

The application must include plans for:

  • Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms.
  • Staffing case investigations and contact tracing.
  • Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home.
  • Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine.
  • Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.

