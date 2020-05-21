CAMP MURRAY, Wash. - Grant County is among three additional Washington counties that are now eligible to submit a variance application to move to Phase 2 or reopening.
Governor Jay Inslee's office announced the news in a press release Thursday, May 21. Cowlitz and Pacific counties were also announced to be newly eligible to apply.
They join a growing list of counties that have become eligible to apply to move into the next phase of Inslee's Safe Start plan, which includes:
- Spokane
- Adams
- Clallam
- Clark
- Grays Harbor
- Island
- Jefferson
- Kitsap
- Lewis
- Mason
- San Juan
- Thurston
The following counties were also previously approved to move into Phase 2:
- Asotin
- Columbia
- Garfield
- Lincoln
- Ferry
- Pend Orielle
- Skamania
- Stevens
- Wahkiakum
- Whitman
To apply for a variance, these new counties must have an average of less than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Each county must also demonstrate they have adequate hospital capacity and adequate PPE supplies.
The application must include plans for:
- Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms.
- Staffing case investigations and contact tracing.
- Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home.
- Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine.
- Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.
