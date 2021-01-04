GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says Deputy Jon Melvin, who passed away in December, died from COVID-19.
The Sheriff's statement reads:
We recently learned the cause of Deputy Melvin’s death is confirmed to be attributed to COVID-19.
I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to support Jon’s family with helping them work through this time of loss and grieving by preparing for a future public ceremony to honor Jon.
We will stay the course by sharing our strength and love with Jon’s family.
Deputy Melvin was found dead inside his home on Friday, December 11th.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Jon Melvin was found after family members called a welfare check when they were unable to reach him.
Deputy Melvin was 60-years-old. He served for over 35 years in law enforcement.
He was preparing to retire in early 2021 after he reached 36 years of service.
“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Jon will be deeply missed.”
