MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Health District (GCHD) is reporting a 7th coronavirus-related death in a resident of the county.
The man was a Moses Lake resident and was in his 70s.
"Each resident that passes results in a moment of pause for the GCHD staff. We respect and value the life that has been lost and our thoughts are with his family and friends. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer and Board of Health, we are so sorry for the loss," the health district said in a press release.
The GCHD urged residents to wear masks in public and limit the size of gatherings. They also offered the following recommendatsions:
- Stay home as much as possible
- Physical distance when around others outside of your household
- Wear a face covering whenever going into public
- Wash hands often
