Grant County Health offers 14-day symptom tracker for people in quarantine

The Grant County Health Department is offering a 14-day symptom tracker for people who are quarantined due to COVID-19.
According to The Centers for Disease Control, symptoms begin to appear 2 to 14 days after first exposure to the virus. The CDC said the three symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The 14-day symptom tracker from the GCHD has people track nine different symptoms twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
According to the GCHD, symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses.
The GCHD said if you do feel sick, call your healthcare provider for instructions to keep others from possibly being exposed.
The CDC said the best way to continue to protect yourself is by washing you hands and practicing social distancing. The best way to protect others is by staying home if you are sick, covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough and wearing a mask if you are sick.
