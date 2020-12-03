GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- The Grant County Health District reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
All eight deaths were associated with long-term health facilities, which have been hit the hardest throughout the pandemic.
The health district reported that all the patients had underlying health issues that made them even more susceptible to complications with the virus. The total deaths from COVID-19 in Grant County is now 44.
For more information on Grant County COVID-19 related statistics, visit www.granthealth.org.
