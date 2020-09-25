QUINCY, Wash. - Grant County is reporting two deaths associated with COVID-19.
According to Grant County Emergency Management, both patients were women from the Quincy community. One had underlying health conditions putting her at higher risk for severe complications of coronavirus.
The other resident did not have underlying health conditions or risk factors besides her age.
These two new deaths bring the county's cumulative coronavirus death toll up to 20.
"As our community experiences additional losses of our residents, our hearts are with their families and friends. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss," a release from Grant County Emergency Management said.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19-associated deaths in order to give families time to notify their loved ones. The health district also verifies COVID-19 as the listed cause of death on a death certificate to ensure non-coronavirus-related deaths aren't reported.
Grant County Emergency Management continues to encourage residents to take to following steps to protect one another and limit the spread of illness in communities:
- Wear a face covering when in public or around people you do not live with.
- Stay home if you feel sick or are under quarantine or isolation orders.
- Use physical distancing and stay six feet away from others as much as possible when you are in public or at work.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially before eating or coming home. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Limit social gatherings like BBQs, birthday parties and other get-togethers to no more than five people outside your household.
