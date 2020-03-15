GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District announced on Sunday that there is a third positive test result of COVID-19 in their community.
According to GCHD, the third case has not been linked to the previous cases.
The third patient is a man in his 40s who is still hospitalized. He had traveled to a foreign country and is a priest with the Catholic Church in Mattawa.
Health Department officials are working to identify people who had close contact with the patient.
