This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District announced on Sunday that there is a third positive test result of COVID-19 in their community. 

According to GCHD, the third case has not been linked to the previous cases. 

The third patient is a man in his 40s who is still hospitalized. He had traveled to a foreign country and is a priest with the Catholic Church in Mattawa. 

Health Department officials are working to identify people who had close contact with the patient. 

