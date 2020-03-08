Coronavirus
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- Health officials in Grant county say a COVID-19 patient in their region has died. They say they are in contact with the people this person had been around in recent days. 
 
More information on the person who died has not yet been released. The Grant County Health District released the following statement, in part: 

“I will start this press release by stating our hearts are with the family, friends, and Central Washington Hospital staff,” states Theresa Adkinson, Health District Administrator. “I speak on behalf of our staff, Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss. Please heed our advice and review the remainder of this press release and the important information we need you to follow.”   
 
For more information, click HERE.

Tags