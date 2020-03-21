GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County residents who are at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19 are being advised to "shelter-in-place" by the County Health Officer.
According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the advisement applies to people who are 60 years or older and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or who are otherwise immunocompromised.
There are increasing numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the communities of Quincy and Mattawa, according to the release and the virus is likely spreading around other communities as well.
All other Grant County residents should be practicing social distancing by maintaining at least six inches of separation. Stay home as much as possible and avoid contact with people outside of your immediate household, according to the release.
More information can be found on the Grant County Health District's website HERE.
