SPOKANE, Wash. - A grant program for Spokane County small businesses and non-profits has been reopened one day after it originally closed.
Greater Spokane Incorporated reopened the OPENTogether small business and non-profit grant program, accepting additional applications through Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the program is to offset COVID-19 related expenses such as payroll, safety/operating costs, rent and other allowable expenses through the $10 million of Spokane County-allocated CARES Act money.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 FTE (full-time equivalent) employees and non-profits (with any number of employees) can apply through Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. for a grant of up to $10,000.
For more information about eligibility, grant parameters and to access the application link, visit www.greaterspokane.org.
