Weather Alert

...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY TODAY... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE WINDS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND DRY VEGETATION MAY LEAD TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: WEST TO SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. FOR THE WENATCHEE VALLEY, WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND KITTITAS VALLEY WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 10 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: THE COMBINATION OF LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND WINDY CONDITIONS COULD LEAD TO RAPID FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND SPREAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&