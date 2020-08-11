Spokane aerial view
Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - A grant program for Spokane County small businesses and non-profits has been reopened one day after it originally closed.

Greater Spokane Incorporated reopened the OPENTogether small business and non-profit grant program, accepting additional applications through Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the program is to offset COVID-19 related expenses such as payroll, safety/operating costs, rent and other allowable expenses through the $10 million of Spokane County-allocated CARES Act money.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 FTE (full-time equivalent) employees and non-profits (with any number of employees) can apply through Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. for a grant of up to $10,000. 

For more information about eligibility, grant parameters and to access the application link, visit www.greaterspokane.org.

