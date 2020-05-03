Green Bluff farmers say they're relying on the community more than ever to keep their doors open.
Farmers are continuing to prepare for the season, and they'll have plenty of options for visitors. Green Bluff Direct Marketing Association president Don Story said it is a stressful time for growers dependent on agritourism.
He stressed that activities like berry-picking are healthy ways to get the family outside while staying safe during COVID-19.
"U-pick is kind of an ideal situation because you're picking your own fruit, you're the only one that has ever touched it you're socially distancing and you're getting sunshine like they say you should."
He said farmers will remind people not to pick from the same bush or tree, but that's not a problem they usually have even under normal circumstances. He said businesses on the Bluff are modifying their practices to meet social distancing standards, such as offering drive-thru and pick up food services.
The growers are still working on plans to keep fall festivals as safe as possible. In the meantime, more information about Green Bluff's current services is available here.
