After two Walmart employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a north Spokane Walmart store, the Online Grocery Pickup and Grocery Delivery has reopened.
According to Walmart, they are taking extra precautions for the health and safety of customers and employees.
- Using contactless Grocery Pickup and Grocery Delivery:
- Pickup: Customers can stay in their vehicles and leave their windows rolled up. There is no need to sign for their order.
- Delivery: Customers have the option for contactless delivery when they checkout and groceries will be left at their door.
- Thorough cleaning of all personal shopper equipment
- Providing gloves and masks for all employees that would like to use them at work, screening employees prior to work and conducting temperature checks for employees before their shifts.
One of the two employees who tested positive worked a shift in the Online Grocery Pickup section prior to testing positive.
