SPOKANE, Wash. - Business leaders in the Spokane region are continuing efforts towards economic recovery, offering various tools and resources for businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was joined by Alisha Benson and Cindy Wendle of Greater Spokane Incorporated as well as Cheryl Stewart with Associated General Contractors at Monday's Spokane COVID Response briefing.
Dr. Lutz reported one additional confirmed COVID-19 case in Spokane County for a total of 349 with 13 current hospitalizations. A man in his 80's with coronavirus died over the weekend, the 20th COVID-related death countywide.
Wendle has been part of a business recovery work group with GSI, engaging with the business community and ensuring different resources and relief are attainable at federal, state and local levels.
Wendle says the Inland Biz Strong tool was recently implemented, where you can answer a questionnaire about your business and get customized lists of relief, resources and assistance available. She also mentioned the financial hotline available (509-625-6650) and regional COVID response website for other business resources.
The work group plans to continue working with public health partners in addressing questions about opening back up, focusing on confidence and safety for business owners and patrons.
Stewart said the recently-announced plans for reopening some construction sites was a result of hard work and partnerships over the past month working to develop guidelines and standards. The industry was also able to test some of these on the front-lines as some essential construction workers have continued working.
"It's important to note this isn't just residential construction," Stewart said. "We're opening construction by the risk class, not by type."
Stewart noted some of the guidelines will include social distancing and PPE protocol, with a COVID site supervisor overseeing the safety measures and training being conducted weekly.
Stewart also mentioned that as the industry adjusts to these guidelines, it will likely impact many things like budgets, schedules, use of subcontractors, longer project times, delays for future projects as some rely on dwindling government budgets.
Lutz added that health officials will continue to monitor data as they look to ramp up testing as well as contact investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.