WASHINGTON - Washington state Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is pushing back on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask guidance reversal.
McMorris Rodgers said is undermines confidence in the Covid vaccine and does not build trust.
In the statement, she also said children are low-risk for Covid-19. According to the CDC, fewer children have been sickened by the virus compared to adults. The CDC said kids can still carry the virus with no symptoms and spread it.
Read the full statement below: