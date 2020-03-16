Have you or your business been affected by COVID-19? Employment Security might be able to help

SPOKANE, Wash. - The spread of COVID-19 has already begun impacting employees and businesses statewide. For those who have been affected, the Employment Security Department might be able to help.
Employment Security has programs designed to help people who have been affected by COVID-19. A series of emergency rules have been put in place to relieve the burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and quarantine for workers and businesses. For example:
- Workers may receive unemployment benefits and employers may get relief of benefit charges if an employer needs to shut down operations temporarily because a worker becomes sick and other workers need to be isolated or quarantined as a result of COVID-19.
- Standby will be available for part-time workers as well as full-time workers.
- Workers that are asked to isolate or quarantine by a medical professional or public health official as a result of exposure to COVID-19 may receive unemployment benefits and work search requirements could be waived, so long as they have a return date with their employer. The return to work date can be the date the isolation or quarantine is lifted.
- If a worker falls seriously ill and is forced to quit, they cannot collect unemployment benefits while they are seriously ill but may be eligible once they recover and are able and available for work.
For more information, including links for additional employment resources, visit the Employment Security Department's website HERE.
