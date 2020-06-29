HAYDEN, Idaho - The City of Hayden has decided to cancel its annual Hayden Days festival due to concerns over escalating cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho.
City officials and festival organizers came to the decision after discussions with representatives from the Panhandle Health District. The city felt it was important to take precautions to lessen the risk for the community.
The cancellation includes the festival parade and car show. However, Hayden will conduct the Hayden's Got Talent Talent show in a virtual format with the help of WakeMedia CDA. The talent show will be interactive with finalists' videos posted online for the community to vote for the winners.
This is the first time since the city has conducted the event that the Hayden Days Festival has been canceled, but those involved felt it is in the best interest of the community. All vendors and parade applicants will receive full refunds or credits towards next year's event.
