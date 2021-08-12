More than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement Thursday, saying it's to increase vaccination coverage and protect more people from COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Staff at the Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health who serve in federally-operated health care and clinical research facilities and interact with patients will be required to the shot.
This includes employees, contractors, trainees and volunteers whose duties put them in contact or potential contact with patients at an HHS medical or clinical research facility.