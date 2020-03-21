SPOKANE, Wash. - Health care providers are loosening parameters for the drive-through COVID-19 screening center at the Spokane Fairgrounds.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, people experiencing coronavirus symptoms should still speak with a healthcare provider via phone or virtual visit. If that provider feels a further screening is warranted, people with a fever and cough or shortness of breath who fall into a high-risk category should visit the screening site.
High-risk categories include:
- People over 60 years old
- Those who have an underlying medical condition
- Healthcare workers and/or first responders who have cared for someone who may have the virus
The drive-through screening at the Spokane Fairgrounds is open from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice, based on resources.
Health officials are asking people who don't fall into one of the high-risk categories and are sick with symptoms similar to coronavirus to follow the following procedures:
- Stay home
- Rest, eat nutritious foods, stay hydrated
- Protect others by isolating yourself, wash your hands often, use good cough and sneeze etiquette and clean high-touch surfaces in your home
