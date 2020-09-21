Over the weekend, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 228 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases, 86 were reported on Saturday, 68 were reported on Sunday and 74 were reported on Monday.
The total number of cases in Spokane County is 6,411.
SRHD said five more people died over the weekend brining Spokane County's death toll to 153.
The Washington State Department of Health reported over the weekend that risk remains high from COVID-19 despite decreasing activity across the state.
DOH said the rate at which a COVID-positive person infects another person is .94 in eastern Washington. DOH said the goal is to have the infection rate well below one.
DOH said trends are not uniform with trends looking very different from county to county.
In eastern Washington, decreases have plateaued in Benton, Franklin, Grant and Spokane counties, and cases are increasing in Adams and Whitman counties.
