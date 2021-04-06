SPOKANE, Wash. - New COVID-19 cases in Spokane County are beginning to trend up and the Spokane Regional Health District is calling it concerning.
“The trends we are seeing with COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations is concerning as we are very close to surpassing the necessary metrics that will allow us to remain in phase three of the Healthy Washington plan,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez.
If Spokane County's COVID-19 metrics continue to increase the county will be sent back to Phase 2.
Spokane County moved into Phase 3 of the reopening plan with a 4.2% tests positive rate on March 22.
As of April 6, the tests positive rate increased to 5.2%.
The rate of hospitalizations and cases per 100,000 people also significantly increasing.
Hospitalizations are currently at 4.7 per 100,000 people. The cut off to move back into Phase 2 is 5 per 100,000 people.
The Spokane Regional Health District said the increase in cases is mainly stemming from private gatherings and community spread.
“By following the public health measures and vaccinating, our businesses can remain open, we can visit with friends and family, and we can begin to live a more normal life,” said Velazquez. “We have to work together with each of us doing our part to keep case counts down.”