SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz addressed a rule he says is being misunderstood in the Washington reopening plan, and has noted some concerns for businesses and neighboring areas reopening.
During Wednesday's Spokane COVID Response briefing, Lutz reported five new confirmed cases in Spokane County, bringing the total to 380. The death count remains at 23, while there are nine current hospitalizations.
In light of some recent thoughts shared in regards to Spokane County leaders pushing for moving to the state's second reopening phase with Gov. Jay Inslee, Lutz says a benchmark is being misunderstood. Lutz clarified that the "3-week, no case" rule was specific to smaller counties with 75,000 or less residents.
"That will not be reachable by any larger county in the foreseeable future," Lutz said. "There is not a variance that would be available to larger counties based on that unachievable metric."
Lutz stated that officials are looking at total number of cases and working to identify what would be reasonable for a county like Spokane.
With some area casinos starting to reopen, Lutz said while he still has some concerns, he has also been impressed with their emphasis on health and safety measures towards employees and vulnerable individuals frequenting those sites. Lutz met with leaders from the Spokane Tribal Council on Tuesday regarding some of the precautions they're taking.
In another meeting with Mayor Nadine Woodward and other local event leaders Tuesday, Lutz shared a similar praise for them regarding recent postponements of key local events and the precautions being taken.
Lutz addressed the concern some may have for bordering smaller counties or Idaho reopening sooner, leading to the possibility of those traveling to the Spokane area.
"It's not as if we have barriers between counties that prevent people from traveling," Lutz said. "I just think we have to be cautious when looking at those considerations moving forward. We're not an island."
Lutz says he hopes to have conversations in the near future with his public health counterparts in North Idaho to discuss approaches going forward, as Idaho's case numbers are lower, but cases are a function of testing availability.
As health officials continue to turn roll out contact tracing, Lutz said that they will be looking to form teams locally, obtaining lots of volunteers, but there's also a chance of needing assistance from the National Guard.
