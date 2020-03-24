After many pharmacists expressed concern regarding the prescribing of unproven COVID-19 medicine, the Washington State Pharmacy Association (WSPA) is addressing the issue.
The drugs in question are hydroxychloroquine, which is typically used to prevent and treat malaria, chloroquine, which is also typically used to prevent and treat malaria and azithromycin, which is used to treat a number of infections and sexually transmitted diseases.
In a statement, the WSPA said it had heard of one physician prescribing 1,000 tablets for themselves, prescriptions for 60 and 90 tablets and prescribing them for family members.
In response to these concerns, the Medical Commission issued a statement, which read in part:
"According to [the] FDA, there are no FDA-approved therapeutics to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19, there are several FDA-approved treatments that may help ease the symptoms from a supportive care perspective. Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine are not yet FDA-approved for COVID-19. We understand research is currently underway with hydroxycloroquine and azithromycin and acknowledge that these drugs may be helpful at certain stages of the disease."
The Commission continued on to encourage providers and pharmacists to act with their best discretion to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment. The Commission is also discouraging inappropriate prescribing of the medication for prophylaxis, which may restrict access for patients who need appropriate therapy.
The Commission also has an existing medical policy against self-treatment and prescribing for family members.
