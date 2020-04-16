WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department has reported its 14th positive COVID-19 test result, and says 11 of its 14 patients have recovered.
The new patient reported Thursday, April 16, is a woman aged 20-39, who is stable and isolating at home.
WCPH says 11 of the 14 patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.
As of Thursday morning, there have been 14 positive cases and at least 465 negative test results for COVID-19 in Whitman County.
"The CDC recommends wearing homemade masks in public where social distancing is impractical," WCPH said in a release. "The best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is to social distance at all times, remaining 6 feet away from people as often as possible."
