COLVILLE, Wash. - The Northeast Tri-County Health District is reporting one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stevens County.
There are now nine cases in the district, with seven in Stevens County, one in Ferry County and one in Pend Oreille County. NETCHD is also reporting one hospitalization in Stevens County.
All patients thus far in the Tri-County have been at least 40-59 years old, with six being 60-79 and one being 80+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.