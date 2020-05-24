SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fourth consecutive day, Spokane County has seen a double-digit increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, however the Spokane Regional Health District says the latest uptick in cases continues to be attributed to a contained outbreak.
As of Sunday, May 24, the SRHD is reporting 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 487 in Spokane County. After going nearly a full month without a double-digit jump in new cases, Spokane County has had daily counts of 13, 18, 19 and 18 over the past four days for a total of 68 over that span. There continues to be 31 total deaths related to COVID in Spokane County.
The SRHD says the recent increase in positive cases does not reflect community spread, but rather an outbreak that is being contained by their contact tracing team.
"When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said. "They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community health."
Lutz also explained that the current outbreak is an example of how people in a congregate setting can easily spread the virus, reiterating that the public must stay vigilant.
An outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Company's Spokane plant is currently being monitored by public health officials. As of Saturday, over 30 positive cases had been confirmed in employees.
As of Friday, SRHD was reporting a 72.4% recovery rate for virus patients. That total is updated Monday - Friday.
