WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department says of its 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, four have fully recovered.
Officials say the four patients considered fully recovered have been cleared from isolation.
As of Thursday, April 9, there have been 12 positive cases and at least 373 negative test results for COVID-19 in Whitman County.
"The CDC recommends wearing homemade masks in public where social distancing is impractical," WCPH said in a release. "The best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is to social distance at all times, remaining 6 feet away from people as often as possible."
