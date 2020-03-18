The United States Postal Service is continuing normal operations with only some minor impacts so far from COVID-19.
The CDC, World Health Organization and Surgeon General have each indicated that there is no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
USPS says its experienced minor operational impacts thus far, including a temporary suspension on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong effective since Feb. 10.
USPS says customers could see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
"The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers," USPS said in a statement. "It is an essential service for purposes of its compliance with state or municipality shelter-in-place orders or other social distancing restrictions. The Postal Service delivers medications, social security checks, and is the leading delivery service for on-line purchases."
