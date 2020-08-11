The Panhandle Health District and Benewah Community Hospital have reported the first COVID-related death in Benewah County.
PHD says the man in his 60's resided in Benewah County and had been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. No other details will be released out of respect for the man and his family.
“BCH is saddened to hear that one of our community members has passed away from COVID-19,” said Chuck Lloyd, CEO Benewah Community Hospital. “BCH had the honor of caring for this community member for a short period of time before they were transferred to a higher level of care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. BCH is committed to ensuring that our community, staff, and healthcare providers remain safe and healthy.”
According to PHD, this is the 19th COVID-related death in North Idaho, including 16 in Kootenai County and two in Shoshone County.
