LEWISTON, Idaho - The Public Health Idaho North Central District is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19 out of Nez Perce County.
PH-INCD says the patient is an adult under the age of 60 in Nez Perce County. The individual is home recovering and didn't require hospitalization. The investigation into the case is in the preliminary stages.
PH-INCD says the patient's health care provider acted appropriately with ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary.
Epidemiologists are working to determine risk criteria for any locations visited by this patient and any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.
PC-INCD says any additional case-specific information about the individual is confidential and won't be released.
"We know the novel Coronavirus is causing concern and uncertainty in our communities," Director Carol Moehrle said. "There are personal actions you can take to stay healthy."
This is the first case of COVID-19 out of Idaho's District 2. There are no cases reporter in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah or Lewis counties as of Tuesday, March 24. There is now at least one case in each of Idaho's seven health districts.
Based off numbers across health districts in Idaho Tuesday afternoon, the Nez Perce County case would be the 90th overall in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.