Coronavirus graphic

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department is reporting two more positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the total to 10 in Whitman County.

According to WCPH, one patient is a woman aged 18-44 and the other is a man aged 18-44. All patients are stable and self-isolating.

WCPH says age groupings in COVID-19 reports have changed to align with State Department of Health's daily epidemiology report.

The department is investigating close contacts of the patients.

