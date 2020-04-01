WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department is reporting two more positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the total to 10 in Whitman County.
According to WCPH, one patient is a woman aged 18-44 and the other is a man aged 18-44. All patients are stable and self-isolating.
WCPH says age groupings in COVID-19 reports have changed to align with State Department of Health's daily epidemiology report.
The department is investigating close contacts of the patients.
