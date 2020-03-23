WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Health Department says there has been a second confirmed COVID-19 case.
The department received its second positive test on Monday, March 23, for a female in her 70's. The public health department is investigating any possible close contacts with the woman.
Sunday, a woman in her 20's was reported as the first Whitman County resident to test positive for COVID-19. Health officials say the woman has recovered and is self-isolated at home.
As of Monday morning, Whitman County Public Health has reported 2 positive cases and at least 33 negative cases.
More from Whitman County:
The Whitman County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains partially activated and is carefully monitoring the situation and providing interagency coordination above and beyond normal day-to-day operations. As part of this activation, the Health Department is collecting information on COVID testing, monitoring hospital admissions for indications of COVID-19 presence, and determining the personal protective equipment supply needs of primary care and long-term care facilities. Whitman County Emergency Management is in contact with the Washington State Emergency Management Division providing them updates on county status and ongoing operations.
