According to the Washington State Department of Health, there are now 54 total cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County.
This is an increase of 21 cases from Tuesday, March 24.
The Spokane Regional Health District is working to contact people who may have been exposed to the infect individuals.
The Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
People most at risk for the virus have underlying health conditions, are over the age of 60, or health care workers and first responders who were in close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus and have symptoms of a cough and fever with shortness of breath.
If you think you are at risk of exposure or have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, you are asked to call ahead before you go to your health care provider, urgent care or the emergency department.
More information can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.