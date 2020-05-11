SPOKANE, Wash. - Health care leaders in Spokane County say COVID-19 testing capabilities continue to improve in the area, and attribute the lack of a surge in cases to the community following stay-at-home orders.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was joined at the COVID Response media briefing Monday morning by Dr. Jessica McHugh, the Medical Director from MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.
Dr. Lutz says there has been 386 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County and 29 deaths, with one death happening over the weekend. There are also now four current hospitalizations.
Dr. McHugh says for nearly the past two months, Rockwood Clinics have had dedicated respiratory sites for patients with symptoms connected to COVID-19, testing patients who meet criteria. MultiCare has been accepting appointments at these respiratory clinics for current and new patients. Virtual screening continues to be expanded as well, with officials suggesting to consider that option prior to seeking an in-person appointment.
According to McHugh, almost 1,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed at respiratory clinics, leading to 43 positive tests for about a 4% rate. Indigo clinics have tested nearly 700 patients and 28 have come back positive, also about a 4% rate.
McHugh says there are at least 2,000 tests available at this time, and loosened requirements have allowed capacity and response time to improve.
With daily case reports continuing their downward trend and no surges as of late, McHugh joined Lutz in praising the efforts of citizens following stay-at-home restrictions.
"I think that's attributed to a lot of the great work done in the community," McHugh said. "Going into this we knew were either going to be over-prepared or under-prepared. Fortunately, we were over-prepared, I think the social distancing in this community and the rapid shutdown really contributed to that. We didn't fortunately see that surge, I think we still need to be vigilant moving forward."
Lutz added that part of the reasoning behind the liberalization of testing criteria is that COVID-19 continues to present itself in a variety of ways and not just in respiratory infections.
"As we learn more about the virus, we're looking for more symptoms," Lutz said while noting continuing concerns for those asymptomatic.
Lutz says as of Monday there are over 20 individuals, some with the Spokane Regional Health District and some volunteers, working on contact tracing investigation.
In regards to reported disparities in testing between the western and eastern side of Washington, Lutz attributes that to population density and the fact that the west side was hit harder by the virus. Lutz says within health care systems, the capacity across the state is good, but public health officials have been challenged in attaining materials.
"The reason we have been successful here is because we follow the physical distancing requirements and guidelines. We can not let up yet," Lutz said while stressing that relaxing that vigilance could result in more surges.
