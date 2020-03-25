It goes without saying that first responders are working insane shifts during the Coronavirus outbreak. 12-14 hour shifts, sometimes longer, and with dwindling supplies, they're literally putting themselves in harms way to save other people.
As President Trump has said, this is a two-front battle: Medical and financial. Restaurants are closing permanently daily by the dozens across the country and that will start happening in our area too, unless we do something.
A group of restaurant owners have created a GoFundMe page to help give back to first responders, help mitigate the damage done by the restaurant shutdown, and hopefully help bring people together.
The page is called "Help a Restaurant, Help a Hero" and the goal right now is to raise $10,000.
Matt Goodwin, who owns several restaurants taking part in the project says it's a way for the community to ensure the survival of local restaurants, while showing a little gratitude to those heroes putting their lives on the line in the fight to contain COVID-19.
"You can donate $1, you can donated $10, which is a meal, or you can donate as much as you'd like of course," Goodwin said on Wednesday. "What we're going to do is we're going to try and donate 10 days, 100 meals per day is our goal. So we're trying to do 1000 meals, maybe more if this continues."
On Friday, Goodwin and his restaurant partners will take 50 meals out to the Spokane County Fairgrounds and deliver the food to the medical professionals who are out testing for coronavirus in our community. They will then take another 50 meals to the Sacred Heart ER.
"We're just trying to find creative ways to drive business to our restaurants so we can keep our doors open and employees employed during these times," Goodwin said. "And secondly, we're always trying to find ways to help the community, donate food, donate our time and it seemed like a good idea to kill two birds with one stone. Our slogan is 'we will do the work, we can help our heroes and the public can donate money and buy meals for our heroes.'"
If you'd like to donate to "Help a Restaurant, Help a Hero" CLICK HERE.
