SPOKANE, Wash - A day after a 'Help Me Hayley' report on a local nurse battling her HOA for the approval to stay in a trailer in her driveway after ER shifts, they announced they will be granting her request after all.
Justine Jones normally works in case management at a local hospital, but because of the COVID 19 chaos, she will now be spending her shifts caring for patients in the emergency room. She wanted to 'self isolate' to keep her children safe, but still be close to them.
"I just want to keep my family safe since I'm going to be exposed a lot," she told KHQ's Help me Hayley. "My easy resolution was to be able to stay in my trailer, in my driveway. If I'm going to be on the front lines exposed every day while I'm out there working, I don't want to bring it home to my three and four-year-old. My four-year-old could be susceptible due to some respiratory (issues) he has. I need to keep them safe, first."
Justine told Hayley she knew the request went against the HOA rules but figured an immediate exception would be made due to the circumstances. She asked her HOA for approval, and when she struggled to get it, she said 'Help Me Hayley.' The day after Hayley's report on the situation, Justine received the following email from the HOA.
Justine,
We want to apologize for the delay in coming to a final decision regarding your request. In light of the recent facts presented to us, the board is in agreement to allow you to park your RV in your driveway, to self-isolate, without facing HOA fines, until the COVID-19 National Emergency is declared to be over.
Please accept our sincerest apologies for the delay, we hope this email finds you and your family well,
Thank you for being part of the COVID 19 deployment.
Your TCHOA North Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.