SPOKANE, Wash. -- A new homeowner is finally able to take possession of the property he closed on in February. The previous owner gave a man permission to be there and even when the sale went through, that guest refused to leave and had plenty of company. With the halt on evictions in effect, the new owner worried he was months away from a resolution.
He contacted our "Help Me Hayley" desperate for some help.
"Because of the virus, everything is put on hold," he said. "If it's six months or a year, these people will be able to stay in my house for that long. Displaced workers are who this is for, but these people have never been workers or paid rent. They are basically squatters."
The home had become a magnet for crime and police were frequently responding to trouble. He says the man that was originally given permission to be there by the previous owner was arrested weeks ago. Unfortunately, the friends he invited into the home would not leave.
The homeowner told Hayley he was feeling pretty hopeless, but this weekend everything changed. He said Spokane Police were called yet again to the home near Olympic and Nevada. He was told it was for a report of domestic violence. He's unsure of the exact circumstances but tells KHQ while some of the people inside were arrested, the others left. It gave him a chance to finally get his house after weeks of trying.
He has changed the locks and put 'no trespassing' signs all over his property. He's now in the process of cleaning up. The filth is overwhelming, including hundreds of needles, but he said at least he finally is able to start.
