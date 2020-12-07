HAYDEN, Idaho- A Hayden woman has been handmaking masks since April and giving them out for free in hopes to reduce the spread of the virus.
Ann Shehan has made over 3,000 masks since April, all for free. Some of these masks have gone to Coeur d'Alene School District, Holy Family Catholic School, and St. Vincent de Paul, but most of them have been given away right at the end of her driveway.
Shehan said she had this reoccurring thought in her head to make masks, and kept pushing it off.
"I wrote it off again and again, but it came back to me again to make masks, so I just decided to make them," said Shehan.
She ran ideas through her head of where to give them away such as in parking lots, when her husband gave her the idea of doing it on a table in their drive way, and that's where they've been ever since.
Shehan said she used left over fabric that she had from different projects to make the first batches of masks. Since then, it has been self-funded or she has sometimes received donations of fabric or monetary donations.
Shehan said she has met a lot of nice people as they stop by during the day and pick up a mask.
She said it has been a steady flow of people coming to pick up the masks since April but said it was the busiest ever after the mask mandate was put it in place in Kootenai County.
She said she thinks it's important to be making these masks because, "They help, they help the people that are wearing them and the people who are around them," said Shehan.
Shehan said the masks come in four different sizes and are adjustable and reversible.
If you need one, she is located on Miles Avenue in Hayden. Just look for the colorful umbrella.
"You got to do whatever you can to help, and I think this helps," said Shehan.
