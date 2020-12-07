Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. THIS CAN BE HARMFUL TO THOSE SENSITIVE TO AIR POLLUTION INCLUDING PEOPLE WITH LUNG AND HEART PROBLEMS, PEOPLE WITH DIABETES, CHILDREN, AND THE ELDERLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTION IN YOUR AREA. &&