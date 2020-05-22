Spokane County has been granted a variance by the Governor's office to move to phase 2. That means restaurants are allowed to reopen for in-person dining with some restrictions. Here is a list of restaurants that are open for business
Do you know of a restaurant that is open? Let us know by clicking HERE
- Dine In: Yes
- Delivery: Yes
- Hours: 11-close
Domini Sandwiches
- Hours: Monday to Friday 10:30 am to 2:30 pm
- Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 11am - 7pm
- Takeout and Delivery within the City of Spokane
Latakia Bistro
- Dine In: YES
- Delivery: YES
Kings Bar and Grill
- Dine In: Yes
- Delivery: No
- Hours: Kings will re-open Friday May 29th at 11am
- Deals: Dollar off all quesadillas
Borracho Taco and Tequileria
- Hours: 11am-2am
- Deals: Happy Hour
Fast Eddie's Bar and Grill
- Hours: 11am-2am
- Deals: Happy Hour
Boombox Pizza
- Hours: 11am-2am
- Deals: Happy Hour
River City Brewing
- Hours: 11am-2am
- Deals: Happy Hour
Hungry Hound BBQ Catering
- We’re open to do weddings!!
- Hours: 11am-9pm
Waffles Plus on Monroe
- Hours: Opens at 7am
- Dine In: Yes
- Delivery: Yes
- Hours: 9am - 10pm
- Dine In: Yes
- Delivery: Yes
- Deals: Daily $8 special
