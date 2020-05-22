restaurant sign

Spokane County has been granted a variance by the Governor's office to move to phase 2. That means restaurants are allowed to reopen for in-person dining with some restrictions. Here is a list of restaurants that are open for business 

Cascadia Public House 

  • Dine In: Yes
  • Delivery: Yes
  • Hours: 11-close

Domini Sandwiches 

  • Hours: Monday to Friday 10:30 am to 2:30 pm 

Gander and Ryegrass

  • Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 11am - 7pm
  • Takeout and Delivery within the City of Spokane

Latakia Bistro

  • Dine In: YES
  • Delivery: YES

Kings Bar and Grill

  • Dine In: Yes 
  • Delivery: No
  • Hours: Kings will re-open Friday May 29th at 11am
  • Deals: Dollar off all quesadillas 

Borracho Taco and Tequileria

  • Hours: 11am-2am
  • Deals: Happy Hour 

Fast Eddie's Bar and Grill

  • Hours: 11am-2am
  • Deals: Happy Hour

Boombox Pizza

  • Hours: 11am-2am
  • Deals: Happy Hour

River City Brewing 

  • Hours: 11am-2am
  • Deals: Happy Hour

Hungry Hound BBQ Catering 

  • We’re open to do weddings!!

Casa de Oro Spokane Valley

  • Hours: 11am-9pm

Waffles Plus on Monroe

  • Hours: Opens at 7am 
  • Dine In: Yes
  • Delivery: Yes 

Wagon Wheel 

  • Hours: 9am - 10pm
  • Dine In: Yes
  • Delivery: Yes
  • Deals: Daily $8 special

