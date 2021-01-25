SPOKANE, Wash - CHAS is expected to open a mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena this Wednesday, January 27.
Here is everything you need to know about getting a vaccination.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
CHAS said the vaccine site will be open
Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HOW TO GET AN APPOINTMENT:
You MUST have an appointment to get a vaccine. This is to make sure that there is enough doses for everyone that shows up.
You will be able to make an appointment starting Jan. 27 on the CHAS website.
Visit the CHAS website for details.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET A VACCINE?
Currently, Washington is in Phase 1A and 1B of Washington's Vaccination Plan. You can see the full plan here
Here is who is currently eligible:
- High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings
- High-risk first responders
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- All other workers at risk in healthcare settings
- All people 65 years or older
- All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)
Can I get the vaccine somewhere else?
Yes. Below is a list of providers. However, most are not accepting new appointments until they get a shipment of vaccine.
1233 N Liberty Lake Rd
Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule.
- Mt. Spokane Pediatrics
- 9425 N Nevada Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99218
- (509) 270-0065
- Unify Community Health on Mission
- 120 W Mission, Spokane, WA 99201
- Multicare - Deaconess Health & Education Center
- 910 W 5th Ave, suite 266, Spokane, WA 99204
- Appointments are required and are in high demand. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page for the latest updates and scheduling information.
- Prevention Northwest/ Northwest Neurological
- 26 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202
- covidinfo@preventionnw.com
- Providence - Spokane County
- Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
- SAFEWAY #27-1473
- 14020 E Sprague Ave
- Spokane, WA 99216
- Multicare - Liberty Lake
- 1326 N Stand Ford ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
I DON'T HAVE A VEHICLE. HOW CAN I GET TO THE SPOKANE ARENA?
- SPOKANE TRANSIT
- See the Spokane Transit website for information about regularly scheduled bus routes that include the Spokane Arena.
- PARATRANSIT
- Transportation to the Spokane Arena Vaccination clinic will also be available through Paratransit services offered by Spokane Transit. Learn more about Paratransit services.
- Eligibility
- Paratransit door-to-door service is available for anyone age 60 and older with proof of ID.
- CostFor individuals who have a Paratransit bus card, there is no cost.
For those over 60 that don’t have a Paratransit bus card, it is $2 each way, $4 for round trip. Cash only.
- Scheduling
- Call 509.328.1552 to schedule a ride. Please schedule one day out, if possible. It may not be possible to schedule a same-day ride, but if you call to schedule for same day, plan for a 2-hour lead time.
I STILL HAVE SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT THE VACCINE. WHO CAN I CONTACT?
If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccine, please call 1.800.525.0127 and press # or text “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive text information and updates. If you cannot reach the hotline, please call an alternate line at 888-856-5816 (Spanish option available for either line).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.