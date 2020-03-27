SPOKANE, Wash - A tent city has been built around Jewels' Helping Hands, but the shelter said it should be broken down by Monday.
Jewels is handing out tents to people they can't bring inside the building due to social distancing. As of Friday, staff said there are almost 60 people in the building and just under 40 tents along the fence line. The shelter said most of the tents have one person in them, although there are a handful with two people due to couples choosing to stay together.
Shelter founder and executive director Julie Garcia said big changes are coming on Monday for the building and the tents.
"We have 57 people that are currently in [the building]. On Monday, we will move down to 50 people," Garcia said. "We'll also move the overflow of our people over to the downtown library so we don't have tents any longer and people are still socially distanced."
Garcia told KHQ the health department has been on site to look over their set up and guide the shelter on how they can keep people socially distanced. The shelter said staff are doing everything they can to follow those rules.
Jewel's Helping Hands is still accepting donations like food, men's items and handmade masks. Donations can be made at the curb, and monetary donations can be made here.
