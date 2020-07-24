Weather Alert

...DRY AND WINDY TODAY... .BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON WITH A SECOND COLD FRONT REINFORCING THE WINDS. DRY AIR WITH THE COLD FRONT WILL KEEP RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AT CRITICAL VALUES FOR THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: SOUTHWEST AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 14 TO 22 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE GROWTH THROUGH FINE FUELS AND DRY GRASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&