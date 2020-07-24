KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has created some further guidance for businesses should they experience a positive COVID-19 case either with an employee or patron.
PHD offered two options for documents, including a standard written format and flow chart.
The options for staff or person in your care (PIC) include three different scenarios related to COVID:
- Asymptomatic staff or PIC who has a known exposure to COVID-19
- Symptomatic staff or PIC with known or unknown exposure to COVID-19
- Staff or PIC has lab confirmed COVID-19
Each of the scenarios begin with some kind of recommendation of the staff or PIC being advised to stay home and/or being tested. Following that, health officials give recommendations for monitoring symptoms and close contacts prior to giving clearance to employees to return to work.
The PHD emphasized that you keep the name of the staff member or PIC confidential.
You can check out both documents here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.