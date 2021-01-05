coronavirus

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery" which is the state's new COVID-19 reopening plan. 

The eastern Washington region sits in Phase 1 of the new plan. So what need to happen to move into Phase 2? 

Requirements to move to Phase 2 Compared to Spokane County

Requirement 1: Decreasing trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100K population (decrease >10%)

According to data from the Washington State Department of Health, the case rate per 100,000 has been decreasing over the last two weeks in Spokane County. 

  • On December 22, the case rate was 896.3 per 100k/14 days.
  • On December 29, the case rate was 746 per 100k/14 days. 
  • On January 5, the case rate was 694 per 100k/14 days. 

Requirement 2: Decreasing trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population (decrease >10%)

In the eastern Washington region, 15 percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The goal is to have the number at 10 percent. 

As of January 5, 71 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County. 

Requirement 3: ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90%

In the eastern Washington region, ICU beds are 65 percent full with 15.4 percent of those beds holding COVID-19 patients.

The eastern Washington ICU bed region includes Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Adams, Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties. 

Requirement 4: COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10%

As of January 5, Spokane County's COVID-19 positive test rate is at 14 percent. Over the last two weeks, the positive rate has teetered between 15 and 13 percent. 

Tags